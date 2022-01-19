The Book of Boba Fett episode 4 recap: A rescue and a breakout

Lucasfilm

The fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett landed on Wednesday, as the ex-bounty hunter continues career change to Tatooine crime boss in the seven-part live-action Star Wars show. It came after the ruthless Pyke Syndicate was seemingly revealed as a real threat to Boba's power on the desert planet.

The Pykes even scared off the Twins, despite the Hutts' eagerness to seize the territory of their late cousin Jabba from Boba. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi and shortly after The Mandalorian season 2.

It's time to sample the SPOILER spice and dive into Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm

Preparing for war

The episode ends with Boba and Fennec persuading Mos Espa's crime families to stay neutral in the coming war with the Pykes. With that done, Fennec suggests Boba use his considerable reserve of credits to hire muscle to take on their enemies.

After she utters these words, we get a hint as to the identity of that muscle in the form of . It sure implies that Boba will recruit our old pal Mando (aka Din Djarin). A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

The boys in Beskar armor became friendly after Boba and Fennec helped Mando take on the Empire during Boba's quest to retrieve his lost armor.

When we last saw Mando, he handed Grogu over to Jedi Luke Skywalker so the little guy could be trained to wield his Force powers. Mando also took possession of the Darksaber and inadvertently became the leader of the Mandalorians. This episode implies that he's still operating as a bounty hunter, but I guess we'll see.

