I'm not saying you need a big TV to be happy. I'm saying you need a big TV to be happier. Especially if you like football, because the bigger the screen, the more you feel like you're actually at the game.

If you're about ready for an upgrade, you've come to the right month: January is a great time to shop for a new TV, because stores typically hold sales in advance of the playoffs and Super Bowl.

In fact, the deals are starting to roll in -- and there will be more in the weeks to come. Here's a roundup of the best big-TV discounts you can get right now. Be sure to bookmark this post and check back often, as I'll be updating it as more sales appear.

Best 55-inch TV deals

I'd consider a 55-inch screen the bare minimum for party-friendly football viewing.

Insignia 55-inch 4K LED TV with Fire TV: $330 (save $120) Insignia With an impressive 4.6-star rating from nearly 650 buyers, Best Buy's house-brand Insignia TV looks like a winner -- especially at this price. You get all the benefits of an Amazon Fire TV built right in, plus an Alexa-savvy remote that responds to voice commands. See at Best Buy TCL S405 review

Best 65-inch TV deals

This is the TV-deal sweet spot right now, as prices have never been better -- and anything larger might actually overwhelm the average living room.

TCL 65-inch 4 Series Roku TV: $500 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET Although the newer TCL 6 Series is getting all the attention right now, let's not forget that as recently as a few months ago, the Series 4 ranked among our very favorite budget TVs. This whopping 65-inch model, the 65S405, has built-in Roku goodness. Walmart sells the nearly identical 65S4 for $2 less, but it's not immediately clear what the differences are. Because CNET has specifically reviewed the S405, I'd recommend sticking with that. See at Best Buy TCL S405 review

Black Friday pricing returns! TCL 65-inch 6 Series Roku TV: $800 (save $170) Sarah Tew/CNET "The best TV value we've ever reviewed." That's pretty much everything you need to know about the TCL 6 Series, which Best Buy just dropped back to Black Friday pricing. You get not only the baked-in Roku goodness, but also excellent overall picture quality. See at Best Buy TCL 6 Series review

Best 75-inch TV deals



You're still going to pay a considerable premium for a TV of this size, which is why you might want to consider a projector instead (see below). But, if it's super-big you want, super-big you've got:

Hisense H8E Series 75-inch 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500) Hisense Currently one of the few 75-inches available for under $1,000, this Hisense model scored a decent 4.1-star average from customers. It has Android-powered smarts for streaming the likes of Netflix and YouTube, but only two HDMI inputs -- a potentially limiting factor if you plan to connect more than a cable box and game console. See at Best Buy

The projector option



Do you scoff at the idea of a "measly" 75-inch screen? Think you need at least 100 inches to really enjoy your football? In that case, it's time to look at a projector. Look for one that offers native 1080p resolution (as opposed to "support for 1080p sources," which is what you typically see on cheapie models) and at least two HDMI inputs. Here's my pick:

BenQ HT2050 DLP projector: $694 (save $56) Sarah Tew/CNET Able to project a 100-inch image from just eight feet away, the short-throw HT2050 was a CNET top pick two years ago -- when it sold for $800. Designed with sports and gaming in mind, it features excellent image quality and very low input lag. You also get a built-in speaker (though you'll want something better) and backlit remote. See at Amazon BenQ HT2050 review

Don't forget the audio

One more thing: Any new TV is going to need an assist in the sound department. Because seeing the big game is only half the battle, and most TVs have fair-to-poor built-in speakers.

If you want a really cheap solution, find an old pair of computer speakers and plug them in. (You may need a 3.5mm-to-RCA adapter, but that's easy enough.) Believe it or not, this can offer a big improvement.

More likely, though, you'll want a sound bar. Start with CNET's roundup of the best sound bars of 2019, then check back here a bit later. (I'm still scoping out deals; haven't found a killer one just yet.)

