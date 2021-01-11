The last year of Star Wars was all about TV, with the second season of The Mandalorian bringing more Baby Yoda adventures and glorious final season of The Clone Wars filling in Ahsoka Tano's story on Disney Plus. That means that quite a bit of fresh Star Wars merchandise has entered the fray!

There's also the new video game Star Wars: Squadrons, which puts you in the cockpit of X-wings, TIE fighters and more. If you're not a gamer, you can also dive into the universe through dozens of Star Wars universe books and comics.

If you're looking for cool Star Wars gifts and collectibles for Clone Wars-obsessed kids or the Original Trilogy purist in your life, there's something for every price range -- from detailed action figures and fancy replica lightsabers to fun board games, snuggly plushies and novels. And you don't even have to travel to the Galactic Empire's Outer Rim and battle a stormtrooper army to find them.

Disney Plus Disney Plus is the online home of Star Wars -- every movie and major show is on the streaming service. It costs $7 a month or $70 a year, and has all the movies, live action series The Mandalorian and animated shows The Clone Wars, Rebels and Resistance. It'll get upcoming original shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. (There are also new Marvel shows on deck, too.)

EA/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET This PS4, Xbox One and PC game lets you suit up as a New Republic or Imperial pilot in a short single-player campaign and several multiplayer modes. This great Star Wars gift supports cross-play, so you can play with friends on other consoles. You can also play through the whole game in VR on PS4 and PC (spoiler alert: it's awesome), and use a hands-on throttle-and-stick, or HOTAS, for the complete piloting experience (if you can actually find any in stock). If starfighters aren't your thing, there's always 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order or the multiplayer-centric Battlefront 2. Don't spend more than $30-ish for the first two, and you can often score Battlefront for as little as $10 or less. All three games are also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, via backwards compatibility.

Lego Lego has been making epic Star Wars sets for years, and one of the coolest is the 1,023-piece Razor Crest from The Mandalorian. This Lego Star Wars set comes with Mando himself, a tiny Baby Yoda, Greef Karga, IG-11 and a scout trooper. If you're looking for a bigger Lego set, there's also the 3,187-piece Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Star Wars set. This wretched hive of scum and villainy is one of A New Hope's iconic locations, and The Mandalorian visited it briefly, too.

Amazon Just to be clear, not all Lego Star Wars sets cost north of $100. You can get plenty of more affordable Star Wars toy sets, like Obi-Wan's Hut -- an iconic location if ever there was one -- currently retails for under $25.

Mattel This little guy captured hearts across the world when he debuted in The Mandalorian, and the plush version will make an excellent gift idea for any Star Wars fan.

Sean Keane/CNET On the opposite end of the price scale, Sideshow's 16.5-inch (42 centimeter) figure is an incredible recreation of The Child if you're looking for the ultimate Mandalorian collectible. At $375, it's only for those looking to splash out for the Star Wars fan in their life.

Her Universe Ashley Eckstein, the voice actor who played Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars and Rebels, started her own pop culture-centric clothing line in 2010. Star Wars has always been a major part of the brand, and it has a bunch of shirts, dresses and other items inspired by the franchise. Some highlights include an umbrella based on Boba Fett's helmet (how timely), a cute chibi Baby Yoda shirt and a two-quart Slow Cooker emblazoned with images of the Millennium Falcon, TIE fighters and other ships.

Hasbro Star Wars characters have been immortalized as posable action figures since 1977, and Hasbro's Black Series 6-inch line has never been better. Some of the coolest Star Wars gift options include its Credit Collection based on The Mandalorian's concept art, The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection, its Baby Yoda and its seasonal Holiday Troopers.

Penguin Random House The High Republic is a series of books and comics set 200 years before the movies, and kicked off with Light of the Jedi in January 2021. Charles Soule's novel follows a bunch of cool Jedi as they investigate a major disaster, and it's an exciting read. If you're looking for something set in the Original Trilogy era, From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is a collection of 40 short stories telling the movie's story from the perspectives of secondary and background characters.

Hasbro An elegant lightsaber collectible, for a more civilized Star Wars lover. Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers include realistic light and cool sounds, a metal hilt, removable blades, a display stand and enough weight to make you feel like you're holding one of cinema's most iconic weapons. One of the most recent releases is the lightsaber belonging to Darth Revan, the Sith Lord from beloved video game Knights of the Old Republic, which changes from purple to red to mirror his shifting alignment. Also available is the green lightsaber of Jedi Council member Kit Fisto, and Darth Sidious' weapon is coming later this year.

Fantasy Flight Games If you're looking for a tabletop trip into the Star Wars galaxy for one to five players, this game lets you play as a hero of the Rebel Alliance or command squads of Imperial troops and AT-STs in the campaign game and the skirmish game. This cool Star Wars gift even comes with little sculpted figures from both sides. A game takes an hour or two, making it a fun way to spend an evening. The best board games we're playing in 2021.

