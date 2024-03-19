'The Acolyte': Trailer for New Series Reveals Murder, Darkness and Jedi Masters

A trailer for The Acolyte dropped on Tuesday and reveals threats from a shady criminal underworld in the time of the High Republic. The new Star Wars prequel series from Lucasfilm will hit Disney Plus on June 4, and features Jedis in what was considered their heyday. It's the golden age... until things get dark.

Amandla Stenberg stars as a former padawan with deadly skills. A Jedi master -- played by Lee Jung-jae -- teams up with a former student to "investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated," according to Disney.

A poster for the series displayed an ominous tone ahead of the trailer's release, which shows lightsabers, skilled Jedi and ambiguous loyalties in a story that focuses on the villains: the Sith. If you look carefully, you catch a glimpse of the green-skinned Vernestra Rwoh, the prodigious hero of the High Republic books.

The Acolyte is set a century before events in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and the thriller takes place during the last days of the High Republic. While we don't know for sure if we'll meet any Witches of Dathomir (wink), you will see Jodie Turner-Smith as a powerful non-Jedi, non-Sith Force wielder and leader. Along with her, Charlie Barnett appears as a Jedi Knight, Manny Jacinto plays a galaxy citizen who gets pulled into the fray, Joonas Suotamo dons the big hairy suit once more as a Wookiee Jedi Master named Kelnacca, and Carrie-Anne Moss is a badass Jedi master.

The cast also includes Dean-Charles Chapman and Dafne Keen as Jedis, plus Amy Tsang, Rebecca Henderson and James Henri-Thomas. Helmed by Leslye Headland, The Acolyte has eight episodes that will stream in this galaxy and one far, far away this summer.