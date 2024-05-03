May the Fourth Deals Be With You This Star Wars Day
Jedi or Sith, use the Force to take advantage of these astronomical deals and grab something for your favorite mega fan, including yourself.
The Star Wars universe is filled with so many great treasures, and now you can snag a few treasures too. May 4 is unofficially known as Star Wars day. Increasingly, this means there are tons of deals on various Star Wars merchandise, from apparel to video games and beyond, so you can get the goods you're looking for at a discount. Celebrate the legacy of this beloved franchise with some of these deals on Star Wars-related products, and May the Fourth be with you.
On May 4 and 5, you can score 25% all Star Wars products at BoxLunch. This includes things like apparel, water bottles, backpacks and more.
Score 20% off when you buy select Star Wars products, ranging from LEGO to Xbox games. To sweeten the deal, LEGO will be launching new Target-exclusive items starting in May to celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.
If you're already a VIP member, or if you sign up now, you'll get four times the rewards for every Star Wars LEGO purchase you make during the Star Wars Day celebration. LEGO Insiders will also receive three gifts with purchases of the new LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor: The Battle of Yavin collectible depicting Darth Vader's cockpit view, the Trade Federation Troop Carrier building set commemorating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and the AAT building set, while supplies last.
You can get 40% off Star Wars books and trading cards with promo code Force40. This offer is valid until May 6, so now is your chance to stock up on any Star Wars books you've been eyeing or to start a trading cards collection.
And if you're seeking even more great Star Wars finds to celebrate May 4, check out these deals:
- Amazon: Special offers on the Amazon Deal of the Day on select Star Wars toys, apparel, and more
- Funko: Buy 2 Star Wars items, get 1 free
- Loungefly: Take 25% off all Star Wars products
- Macy's: Buy 1 Star Wars toy, get a second 40% off Walmart: Get an exclusive limited-edition free pin with a Walmart preorder purchase on qualifying Hasbro products
- Displate: 20% off all designs, plus 35% off the entire Star Wars collection with code GET20
- Ruggable: 20% off Star Wars rugs and doormats
- Moby: All Star Wars wraps and carriers are 20% off with code MAYTHE4TH
- LÍLLÉbaby: All Star Wars carriers are 20% off with code STARWARS
- Petunia Pickle Bottom: Buy more, save more on all Star Wars diaper bags and accessories with codes: save 15% off $99 - SAVE15, save 20% off $125 - SAVE20, save 25% off $175 - SAVE2, save 30% off $250 or more - SAVE30