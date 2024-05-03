Everything Announced This Star Wars Day: 7-foot tall Vader and more!

Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, has grown over the last few years from a day to celebrate our favorite movies to a day when new products and projects from the Star Wars team, as well as other brands, are announced. This is especially exciting for me, as May 4 is also my birthday, so I get to see what I'll be buying for the next few months.

Whether it's the latest Loungefly bags, crazy Funko pops or cool new glasses, you'll find everything that's been announced this Star Wars Day right here. There's even a new hot sauce from Truff that you might like and savings all across the galaxy. If none of these new products stir the Force within you, have a look at over 60 of the best Star Wars gifts available on the web.

Apparel



BoxLunch BoxLunch Star Wars apparel Jackets, shirts, dresses and more BoxLunch has been making excellent Star Wars gear for a while now, and this year's Star Wars Day is no exception. From awesome bomber jackets to floral rebellion summer dresses, BoxLunch has something to wear to let your Star Wars flag fly. See at BoxLunch

Bags

Loungefly Loungefly Star Wars bags All-new Phantom Menace and floral bags My family and I love collecting Loungefly bags, so it's always a good day when new ones drop out out of hyperspace into our laps. I'm somewhat taken with this beautiful clutch purse that shows the rebel logo nestled in a floral motif. It's something we rarely see. There are also more traditional Loungefly bags that celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Phantom Menace and show some of the coolest scenes from Episode One. See at Loungefly

Toys and games

Funkop/CNET Funko Pops Star Wars figures Celebrate the Phantom Menace with these retro Pops Funko already has a huge collection of Star Wars pops but we all know it can never have too many. These new designs come in two flavors; standard pops and these cool retro-style pops that look like they're pulled from a comic book. It's not just these two either. Funko has Padme, JarJar and lil' Anakin too. See at Funko

Home products

Home Depot 7-foot animated Darth Vader garden The perfect companion for your Halloween skeleton Home Depot has made some amazing giant Halloween figures in the last few years, but I think a seven-foot animated Darth Vader may be the greatest one yet. Not only does it move, it has breathing sounds and phrases that we know and love. I'm not saying this is the best thing ever, but this is close to the best thing ever. $300 at The Home Depot

Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Baby Gu bundle Our favorite baby up in lights Yes, $574 is a lot of money to have a giant light-up Grogu face above your gaming table, but I ask you: Is it too much money? That will depend on how much you love this little guy and how much you like Nanoleaf lighting panels. The upside is that if you ever want to change the configuration, the 53 LED panels of varying sizes can be rearranged to make plenty of other cool shapes. $574 at Nanoleaf



