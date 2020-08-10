The best 65-inch TV for 2020: Samsung, TCL, LG and more

I've been reviewing TVs since the days of rear projection and plasma, and I try to keep it simple by focusing on one crucial concept: picture quality for the money.

As they become increasingly more common, 65-inch TVs are more affordable than ever. A solid budget model for under $500 isn't a tall order, and if you are able to spend a few hundred more, you'll be able to get sets with truly excellent image quality. I prefer using 65-inch screens when I make side-by-side comparisons of TVs here at CNET, since just about every mainstream TV-maker offers this size. 65-inch TVs are big enough to show off HDR-quality video and 4K but are not too huge to line up next to each other. Here are some of the best 65-inch TV screens I've found.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare smart LED TV, QLED TV, Ultra HD TV, 4K HDR TV and other 65-inch TV options and list them side-by-side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, updated periodically, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality at this screen size for this little cash. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to improved color, and its well-implemented full-array local dimming helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Can't afford an OLED TV? Still willing to pay extra -- but not that much extra -- for outstanding picture quality and accurate color? The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is our pick for you, with superb light output no OLED can match, top-notch local dimming and all the high-contrast HDR joy that comes with it. Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum X review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 4K TV. Picture quality on this TCL 65-inch television set can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Note that the TCL 65S425 and 65S421 (the Walmart version) are very similar and we expect them to perform basically the same. Read our TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of top-of-the-line, this TCL features Mini-LED, a technology that isn't found on any other TV currently available. The result is superb contrast and brightness that outdoes the Vizio PX by a nose, although it doesn't quite hit OLED levels. We still consider the PX a better OLED alternative, however, because its picture quality is almost as good and it costs a lot less, especially the 75-inch model. Read our TCL 8-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Aside from the TCL 65R625 above, no 65 inch TV offers this much picture for this little cash. In my comparisons, the TCL won slightly in a couple of important areas, in particular HDR brightness and black level. I'd also recommend the TCL to streaming-centric viewers because of its superior Roku smart TV system. All of that said, the Vizio is still an excellent choice and sometimes available for less than the TCL -- just make sure you're getting the M8, not the M7. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs -- don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has an excellent picture and plenty of Samsung design and features for a price that's relatively affordable, albeit not exactly budget. If you're not interested in a TCL or Vizio screen and don't want to splurge for an OLED, this Samsung TV is an excellent choice. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TV screens above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

Prices for 2019 TVs started hitting their lowest points around late November (for Black Friday) and discounts on some models will continue now that the Super Bowl is over. The 2019 TVs will start selling out over the next few months.

In early 2020 new TV models will arrive, but since TVs are generally a mature technology

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on larger screen size rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system with smart functionality, you can always add a media streamer. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2020.

