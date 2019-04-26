The 55-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV hits an all-time low: $456

TCL

Looking for a TV deal? Wait a few minutes. Because, wow, prices just keep dipping and dipping.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Electronic Express via Rakuten has the 55-inch TCL 55R617 6 Series Roku TV for $456.17 when you sign into your Rakuten account and apply promo code EE74 at checkout. Price elsewhere: $546.

CNET TV guru David Katzmaier's TCL 55R617 review tells you everything you need to know about this model, most notably this: "I've never tested a TV under $1,000 that beats the picture quality of the TCL 6 series."

And talk about a TV that ticks all the boxes: 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision, local dimming and the widely loved Roku UI. What's more, unlike the 55R615 that's sold exclusively at Best Buy, the 55R617 comes with a remote that supports voice commands and relies on Bluetooth rather than IR. That means it doesn't need direct line of sight to work.

Bottom line: This is one of the best TVs you can buy, period, and it's available for the lowest price I've seen yet.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the...

Blink XT outdoor security camera: $80 (save $50)

There are lots of ways to keep on eye on your front porch, backyard and so on, but most security cameras require wiring, power and so on. The Blink XT is a compact, wireless camera that promises up to two years of runtime on a pair of lithium AA batteries.

Amazon

Intrigued? For a limited time, Amazon (which now owns Blink) has the Blink XT Home Security Camera System for $79.99, a savings of $50. The kit includes a sync module and one outdoor camera. You can expand it as needed with additional cameras for both indoors and out.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Blink XT, but my experience with the product wasn't great. The camera and sync module always seemed to have connectivity issues (despite being in close proximity to each other and my router), and thus the former went through batteries very quickly.

Your mileage may vary, however; my tests were with early-generation hardware, and the user reviews on Amazon are mostly positive. If you have problems with the hardware, you can always return it. With this kind of discount, it might be worth a try.

Nixplay digital photo frames: Save up to 30%

Regular readers know of my deep love for digital photo frames, which I think deserve a place in every home. And just in time for Mother's Day, I've scored an exclusive deal from the Nixplay folks -- makers of some of the best frames, period.

Nixplay

For a limited time, you can get 25% off the Nixplay Seed Ultra 10-inch and Nixplay Seed 13.3-inch with promo code CNETMOMS25.

You can also get 30% off the Nixplay Seed 10.1 (black or wood-effect frame) with promo code CNETMOMS30. The black one works out to be your best overall deal, with a final price of $105.

In case you're unfamiliar with these, they're internet-connected frames that can receive new photos via app, email, Facebook, Instagram and so on. In other words, long gone are the hassles of adding new pictures; now it's easy and automated.

The cheapest option here is the black Seek 10.1, which drops to just $105 with the promo code. And if you're looking for other cool Mother's Day gifts, I've got another half-dozen rounded up -- all of them designed to stay within your budget.

Voice-controlled drone: $66

Tomtop

Spring has finally arrived (ish), so this seems like the right time for a drone deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Tomtop has the Pioneer Drone 69-65G for $65.99 with promo code ONLYUSACN. That's only $2 off, but there's already flash-sale pricing in place.

It's important to note that because this is coming from China, it could take 2-4 weeks to arrive.

I've been flying this for the past couple days. It's nice: Sturdy, with folding arms and a 1080p camera that's angle-adjustable via the included remote. (Alas, as is common with entry-level drones, image quality is pretty mediocre.) The remote itself is great, with smartly arranged buttons for things like take-off, landing and speed.

Use the app instead and the drone will actually respond to voice commands: fly, forward, up, down and so on. This is kind of gimmicky, but it works. The app has at least one additional function that's totally in Chinese, not English, and therefore unusable by the likes of me.

At one point during a test-flight, I reversed the controls without realizing it (so that's what that button does) and sent the drone crashing into my roof, then to the ground. Total damage: zero. Your mileage may vary, of course, but I was glad to see this could survive at least one "flight incident."

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!