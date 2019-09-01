Sarah Tew/CNET

What's better: A pretty good budget TV with a great price or a really good high-end TV with a great discount? TCL now rules the budget-TV space, while former budget champ Vizio is now focusing more on premium models. Case in point: The P-Series Quantum, which debuted in 2018 to sky-high praise from CNET's David Katzmaier. His primary complaint: The $2,100 price tag, though it later dipped to around $1,500.

Today, however, the newer, better, 2019 edition of the TV is on sale for an all-time low: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR 65-inch Smart TV for $989 shipped. That's $9 less than a week ago. If Amazon happens to sell out again, you might try Best Buy, where the TV is selling for $999.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I'm not a TV expert -- again, you'll want to read Katz's P-Series Quantum review -- but I know a good deal when I see one. This is a decidedly popular model among people who know their stuff.

And because this is the just-released 2019 model, it has just nine user reviews at Amazon. Meanwhile, over 100 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. Search elsewhere and you'll find similarly enthusiastic praise.

Why? Because the P-Series offers the best picture this side of OLED. Said Katz: "It's blindingly bright, offering a superb HDR image and great performance in a bright room. Effective full-array local dimming creates deep black levels and minimizes blooming."

Meanwhile, it offers not only Vizio's smart UI, with access to all the major streaming services, but also built-in Chromecast so you can branch out into what your phone or tablet has to offer.

So again I'll ask: Are you better off paying $800 for TCL's 6 Series model, which is great by all accounts, or $998 for the previously $2,100 Vizio, which is "wow" by all accounts?

Now playing: Watch this: Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality...

Note: This post was updated to correctly indicate that the Vizio TV is the current, 2019, model. It was also updated regarding pricing and availability. The bonus deal was removed due to expiration.

