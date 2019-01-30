Sceptre

Super Bowl 53 is this weekend, meaning if you're hoping to score a big screen to watch this controversial game play out, time is running out.

For the past several weeks, stores have offered some great deals in advance of the big game. For example, a 49-inch 1080p Roku TV was going for just $200 (now expired), while a 75-incher can still be had for less than $1,000.

The catch? At this point most retailers won't ship a TV in time, so you'll need to visit an actual store to get the TV you want.

So here's a roundup of the best big-TV discounts you can get right now. This may be your last chance to score a sweet TV deal until November!

Best 55-inch TV deal

I'd consider a 55-inch screen the bare minimum for party-friendly football viewing.

Hisense R7 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV: $330 (save $170) Hisense Although this model was $30 less a few days ago, it's still a solid deal at $330. The only thing I'd question is the tiny number of user reviews. But, hey, don't like it? Take it back to the store. See at Best Buy

Best 65-inch TV deal

This is the TV-deal sweet spot right now, as prices have never been better -- and anything larger might actually overwhelm the average living room.

TCL 65-inch 4 Series Roku TV: $500 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This was $20 less at Costco, but it's now out of stock. That's OK, because a TV of this size for this price is still an amazing deal. Although the newer TCL 6 Series is getting all the attention right now, let's not forget that as recently as a few months ago, the Series 4 ranked among our very favorite budget TVs. See at Best Buy TCL S405 review

Best 75-inch TV deal



You're still going to pay a considerable premium for a TV of this size, which is why you might want to consider a projector instead (see below). But, if it's super-big you want, super-big you've got:

Hisense H8E Series 75-inch 4K TV: $1,000 (save $500) Hisense This is one of the lowest prices to date on a 75-inch screen. This Hisense model scored a decent 4.1-star average from customers. It has Android-powered smarts for streaming the likes of Netflix and YouTube, but only two HDMI inputs -- a potentially limiting factor if you plan to connect more than a cable box and game console. See at Best Buy

Don't forget the audio



One more thing: Any new TV is going to need an assist in the sound department. Because seeing the big game is only half the battle, and most TVs have fair-to-poor built-in speakers.

If you want a really cheap solution, find an old pair of computer speakers and plug them in. (You may need a 3.5mm-to-RCA adapter, but that's easy enough.) Believe it or not, this can offer a big improvement.

More likely, though, you'll want a sound bar. Here's our budget pick.

Vizio SB362An-F6 sound bar ($98) Sarah Tew/CNET If you're using your TV's built-in speakers, less than $100 is all you need to spend to make TV sound better than it ever has. Bluetooth and an optical connection, and you're set to enjoy the football, and a post-game party, too. See at Walmart Read the review

Looking for more choices? Check out Best audio systems for the Super Bowl and beyond.

