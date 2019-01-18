Super Bowl 2019: How to watch online, start time and much more

The matchup won't be known until after the conference championship games are played, but if you are already making Super Bowl plans, then here's what you need to know on how to watch football's biggest game.

What: Super Bowl LIII



Super Bowl LIII When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET



Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta



Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Channel: CBS (Note that CNET is a division of CBS)



CBS (Note that CNET is a division of CBS) Full coverage: CBS Sports

Now playing: Watch this: The best TVs at CES 2019

How can I watch the game online?

You can livestream Super Bowl LIII on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app for free -- no authentication is required. You can also watch on CBS All Access if you live in one of these 200 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month (or $9.99 a month for no commercials).

If you are willing to watch on a phone or tablet and not screencast to your TV, then you can livestream the Super Bowl with the NFL Mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app for free.

When does the streaming start on Super Bowl Sunday?

CBS will start livestreaming about 30 minutes before kickoff at at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Who's calling the game?

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the broadcast booth with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

Who's performing at halftime?

Maroon 5 is headlining the halftime show and with help from Travis Scott, Outkast's Big Boi and likely others.

Who's singing the national anthem?

"Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem.

Can I use a streaming service to watch the game?

You can as long as it's not Sling TV and you live in an area that gets a live feed of CBS and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of CBS where you live.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. It includes a live feed of CBS in dozens of markets.

Sling TV

Sling TV does not offer CBS.

The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.

Can I go the over-the-air antenna route?

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Are there any good deals on new TVs in the days ahead of the game?

Indeed there are:

AFC Championship Game: How to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs online

NFC Championship Game: How to watch Rams vs. Saints online