Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4K Blu-ray looks and sounds fantastic

While there might have been a little controversy over The Green Book winning the Oscar for Best Picture a few weeks back, there was little debate about "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" picking up an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Now the movie, already available to on digital streaming, heads to home theaters with the standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray available to own starting Tuesday, March 19.
Both versions look and sound great, but the more expensive 4K version is a bit more visually impressive for those who have the appropriate gear -- namely a 4K Blu-ray player and 4K HDR TV (there is also a Dolby Atmos surround mix if you have an Atmos set-up).
Not only does the film put a completely new spin on the Spider-Man franchise, but it has a unique look that's inspired by the graphic style of actual comic books -- right down to the half-tone dots and multi-panel images. Not much is lost with the Blu-ray version, but watching the 4K HDR version on my OLED TV played through an Xbox One S, everything seemed a little bit enhanced. Color saturation and overall detail look better, and those half-tone dots are subtly more apparent.
As far as bonus features go, the included "Spider-Ham Caught in a Ham" short is in 4K too. On the other hand interesting extras like the Alternate Universe Mode Viewing Option, which adds about 25 minutes of raw, unfinished material to the film, is only available on the Blu-ray disc (yes, the Blu-ray is, as usual, included with the 4K version).
We compile a list of Best 4K Blu-rays and this will certainly make the list. That said, I wish Sony had done a combo 4K/3D package because there are those of us who still occasionally watch 3D flicks, and this is one I'd like to own in 3D.
The 3D Blu-ray will be released separately on April 10 in some countries outside the U.S. and the UK (it will be region-free, however).
