BedJet

Welcome to Day 3 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals! These are items I consider to be all-around awesome, with discounts you won't find anywhere else.

What's worse: A bed that's too cold or a bed that's too hot? Trick question. They're both terrible, both a threat to getting a good night's sleep. And make no mistake, you're not getting as much sleep as you should be.

Now playing: Watch this: 7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

Wouldn't it be nice if your bed had its own thermostat, a way to warm or cool it to exactly your preferred temperature? That's the BedJet in a nutshell. If it sounds familiar, perhaps you recall seeing it on Shark Tank?

The Sharks didn't offer its inventors a deal, in part due to the $499 price tag. That's steep, no question, but the current-generation model is now on sale for $339. And today only, CNET readers can get the BedJet v2 for $274.59 with promo code CHEAPJET.

The BedJet is exactly what it sounds like: A climate-control system that blows warm or cool air into your bedding. You use the companion app to set the temperature, timer, flow rate and so on, though there's also a wireless remote for quick access to settings like power and temperature.

This is a single-zone system that works with any size bed. I haven't tried a BedJet myself, but the 640 user reviews at Amazon average out to an impressive 4.5 stars.

It's worth noting that there's a v3 version of the BedJet currently available for preorder on Indiegogo, with delivery expected in December. But as a general rule I avoid Indiegogo purchases, because you're a "backer" and not a customer -- and therefore enjoy fewer rights if something goes awry.

Indeed, when you buy the BedJet v2 directly, you get a 60-day money-back guarantee, with free return shipping and no restocking fee. Are those same terms afforded to the Indiegogo option? I don't know. Shipping costs extra, and the return options aren't indicated anywhere.

I'd say if you're in the market for a better night's sleep, the v2 is definitely worth a look -- especially at this price.

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!