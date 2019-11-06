BedJet

What's worse: A bed that's too cold or a bed that's too hot? Trick question. They're both terrible, both a threat to getting a good night's sleep. And make no mistake, you're not getting as much sleep as you should be. Wouldn't it be nice if your bed had its own thermostat, a way to warm or cool it to exactly your preferred temperature? That's the BedJet in a nutshell. If it sounds familiar, perhaps you recall seeing it on Shark Tank?

The Sharks didn't offer its inventors a deal, in part due to the price. It's steep, no question, but the newer, third-generation model costs $100 less than that first-gen unit. And today only, CNET readers can save extra on the BedJet v3 with promo code CHEAPSKATE. (I'm not allowed to say how much extra, just that it's the best deal BedJet has offered so far in 2019.)

The BedJet is exactly what it sounds like: A climate-control system that blows warm or cool air into your bedding. You use the companion app to set the temperature, timer, flow rate and so on, though there's also a (vastly improved) wireless remote for faster access to settings. The v3 is also Wi-Fi-enabled, which allows for things like Alexa and IFTTT controls.

This is a single-zone system that works with any size bed; you can add a second one and control both with the same remote. I haven't tried a BedJet myself, but the 650-plus user reviews at Amazon average out to a solid 4.3 stars (though many of those are related to the v2 model, just FYI). I definitely recommend buying it from BedJet proper, because you get not only this exclusive discount, but also a 60-day money-back guarantee, with free return shipping and no restocking fee.

I'd say if you're in the market for a better night's sleep, the BedJet is definitely worth a look. If you've already tried one, hit the comments and share your thoughts!

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

Now playing: Watch this: 7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!