Satellite Internet finally brings true broadband speeds

Over the years satellite Internet service that caters to rural and other remotely located consumers and small businesses has been steadily improving.

Now EchoStar subsidiary Hughes Network Systems has announced that its new HughesNet Gen5 service, which goes live on March 16, has cleared a big hurdle and will be the first to achieve Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defined broadband speeds of 25Mbps download and 3Mbps uploads across the continental U.S. and "key areas" within Alaska.

HughesNet Gen5 will tap into Hughes' newly launched EchoStar XIX satellite, which the company describes as the "world's highest capacity broadband satellite," along with the EchoStar XVII satellite currently in orbit. HughesNet Gen5 is pwoered by Hughes' Jupiter System, the "world's most widely deployed satellite networking platform."

Not only will the new service deliver faster speeds and more data, but it will offer built-in WiFi.

"HughesNet Gen5 will bring a new level of Internet services to the approximately 18 million households across the United States that are either unserved or suffering from slow wireline Internet services," said Pradman Kaul, President, Hughes Network Systems.

For residential customers, the HughesNet Gen5 service offers a range of plans with up to 50GB of data per month and pricing that starts as low as $49.99. Business plans range up to 250GB with starting prices starting at $69.99. All plans come with the same 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds. (That's all the pricing info Hughes would provide at this time, but it will be posting all of the Gen5 plans and pricing on March 16).

According to the company, additional new features to the Gen5 service include:

Built-in Wi-Fi to connect wireless devices

No hard data limits -- if monthly plan data is exceeded, service continues at a reduced speed until the next billing cycle

Video Data Saver to watch more videos using less data

Bonus Zone -- 50 GB of free data per month to use during off-peak hours (2am-8am)

It's also worth mentioning that the new Jupiter Aero System will tap into the EchoStar XIX satellite, offering 400Mbps per aircraft, and certain airlines, such as Southwest, will provide the improved wireless Internet service on planes in the second half of 2017.