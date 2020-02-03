Samsung's Galaxy Home Mini may be coming Feb. 12, report says

Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung's long-awaited rival to Google's Nest Mini and Amazon's Echo Dot may actually be nearing a release.

In a since-deleted post on the company's Korean press site, spotted by the website Tizen Help, Samsung shared a press release in Korean that the site reports said the Bixby-powered Galaxy Home Mini speaker will be released on Feb. 12.

Samsung has been beta testing the smaller version of its similarly delayed Galaxy Home smart speaker in Korea for months, and a release on the 12th would come one day after the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, where it's expected to introduce the Galaxy S20 line and new Z Flip foldable. The difference in time zones between the west coast and Korea, however, might mean that the smart speaker is in fact unveiled at Unpacked.

It is unclear when, or if, the speaker will arrive in the US or other countries. Samsung has since pulled the release from its newsroom, though Tizen Help saved a screenshot of the posting. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First announced in August 2018 at the Galaxy Note 9 event, the cauldron-shaped Galaxy Home was supposed to be Samsung's answer to smart speakers like Apple's Siri-powered HomePod, Google's Assistant-powered Home and Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo. Nearly 18 months later the device still has yet to ship, and neither has the Home Mini, which has since popped up in that beta test and at the FCC.

Last month Hyunsuk Kim, the chief executive officer of Samsung's consumer electronics division, told Bloomberg that the tech giant is preparing to release the Home Mini in early 2020.