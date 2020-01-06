Juan Garzon/CNET

CES 2020

Samsung has certainly made its share of premium Chromebooks over the years, but nothing quite as swanky as its upcoming Galaxy Chromebook. Built from aluminum and only 0.4 inch (9.9mm) thick, the $1,000 13.3-inch two-in-one weighs just 2.2 pounds (1 kg) and features a 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED display -- a first for Samsung. The electronics giant says it will even support the HDR400 standard with a software update sometime after its launch in the first quarter of 2020.

And it's not just the display and design that stand out here. It sounds like it'll be filled with everything that you'd find in a current ultraportable Windows laptop, so you can take full advantage of Chrome and Android apps.

10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Up to 16GB of memory

Up to 1TB SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6

Plus, the pen-enabled device (yes, the pen's included) was co-engineered with Intel for its Project Athena program, so it should give you an instant-on experience like a phone, with great battery life, fast charging and consistent performance whether or not it's plugged in.

Though the category is maturing and growing, Chromebooks are still trying to break away from the image of being cheap, clunky, commodity laptops. It will be models like the Acer Chromebook 714, HP Chromebook 15, Google Pixelbook Go and the Galaxy Chromebook that will change that perception.