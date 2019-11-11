Best Chromebooks for 2019

A Chromebook laptop is worth considering for both work and home. Chrome, which is Google's operating system, excels when it comes to the basics. Google's Chrome operating system excels at the basics. A Chromebook laptop is also great for watching movies, listening to music, playing Chromebook games and, of course, browsing the internet. And because Chrome is a browser-based OS, it's naturally suited for the cloud-based services prevalent in modern work life. All of this is doubly true if you're already immersed in Google's ecosystem, which extends from apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Play and Google Docs to the Pixel phone or one of the company's smart home devices. In order to determine the best Chromebook for you, take a look at the current landscape of the marketplace.

The advantages of Chrome extend beyond its pan-Google integration. It's also free, insofar as anything online is free, and it's dead simple. Apple laptops, featuring the terrific MacOS operating system, are significantly more expensive than the average Chromebook. And though an entry-level Dell or HP laptop may cost only a few hundred bucks, you're stuck with Windows 10 -- an OS that's far less elegant (and that's being polite about it).

Chromebook models have their limits, however. You can't install Photoshop, Steam or any other Windows- or Mac-dependent application. If you rely on a technical application for work, you may need a Mac or Windows machine and might not want to buy a Chromebook. Likewise, if you're a college student who runs specialized programs or non-web-based software for exams, even the best Chromebook out there may not be a good fit for students.

On the other hand, Chromebooks are effectively malware-free -- there's not much of an OS to even infect -- making them perfect for environments where multiple users share the same laptop. Just sign in with your Gmail address, and you're good to go.

The list below represents the best Chromebooks we've reviewed. Each best Chromebook pick is independently chosen by our editors.

James Martin/CNET If you're looking for the best Chromebook with a big display, the Acer Chromebook 15 delivers with a 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen. In addition to the hefty screen size, it also provides hours of great battery life, loud speakers, a backlit keyboard and enough power to get you through the basics. That noted, Asus, HP and Lenovo now also sell 15-inch Chromebook laptops in the same approximate price range that are worth a look. Note that this is a 2017 model, but it's still a relatively cheap Chromebook and a worthy budget pick in Acer's line. Read our Acer Chromebook 15 (2017) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 further expands the boundaries of what you can expect from the best Chromebook in 2019. The standout feature is a terrific convertible, 15.6-inch, 4K display -- but it also provides hours of decent battery life, a complement of solid components and a sturdy, tasteful aluminum chassis. And like most Chromebooks, it costs hundreds less than a similarly configured Windows counterpart. Read our Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's x2 is a terrific laptop with a great detachable display, a keyboard that's comfortable to type on and surprisingly peppy performance. And it doubles as a fabulous standalone in tablet mode -- thin and lightweight, responsive to touch and stylus, and perceptive to orientation. Battery life in this lightweight Chromebook is respectable. Plus -- and this is a big one when it comes to choosing the best Chromebook for your needs -- it comes with stylus and keyboard included at a time when many premium hybrids insist you buy them separately. Read our HP Chromebook x2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET In January, Asus announced the Flip C434. It replaced the company's Chromebook C302 -- a breakout hit that was long the top-ranked bestseller in Amazon's two-in-one category (it's since slipped to no. 2). Starting around $540, the C434 has a brushed-aluminum design, 14-inch full HD display and twice as much RAM and storage as its predecessor, in addition to more powerful Intel processor options. See more about the Asus Chromebook C434.

James Martin/CNET Google makes its own Chromebook, of course. The Pixelbook is a sleek convertible that works as both a laptop and a tablet. Among its standout features are the sharp, bright multi-touch screen and blazing fast, lag-free performance, courtesy of a selection of higher-end Intel processors that are about as powerful as you'll find in a touchscreen Chromebook. But the Pixelbook is also quite expensive, starting around $1,000, and that doesn't include the Pixelbook Pen stylus that costs an additional $99. Introduced in 2017, the Pixelbook is a little long in the tooth now, and its successor, the Pixelbook Go, will be available at the end of October. Bottom line: You're better off waiting for the more affordable Chromebook buy, the Pixelbook Go, which will start at $649. See the Pixelbook review.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new prices and availability.