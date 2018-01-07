Samsung TVs tap Bixby for voice, SmartThings for home control

Sarah Tew/CNET

While pretty much every TV maker is working with Amazon or Google (or both) to add voice capabilities, Samsung is sticking it out alone with Bixby.

Samsung's digital assistant, already available on its phones, will appear on its 2018 TVs too. The company promised as much earlier in the month, but confirmed new details on Sunday at its CES TV unveiling.

Pushing a button on the remote will summon Bixby and allow interactions similar to other assistants, such as searching for TV shows and movies, asking for a weather report, turning on the lights, playing a song from Spotify, showing photos from the cloud and even doing trivia.

Meanwhile rival LG and Sony TVs use Google Assistant for voice capabilities (and can also work with Alexa). Vizio TVs work with Google Home, and Element and Westinghouse sell Amazon Fire TV Edition sets that have Alexa built-in. Compared to those systems, Bixby is a relative newcomer, with fewer compatible devices and capabilities.

Beyond voice, Samsung is putting a few other new strings to its 2018 Smart TV:

SmartThings App: A big-screen app lets the TV serve as the hub to control SmartThings smart home devices, from lights to thermostats to security cameras (SmartThings is owned by Samsung). You can receive notifications on the TV, for example, when a load of laundry is done. Samsung says the app can automatically find and connect to devices on the same network, and there's no external dongle required for control.



Simplified setup with a phone: Samsung says the painful process of setup is made easier with the help of the SmartThing app. The TV can grab Wi-Fi credentials from your phone and also allow you to enter login info for apps, as opposed to using an onscreen keyboard. Similar features are found on Android TVs and streaming devices, and they do make setup a lot easier.



