Roku is making its own weekly what-to-watch TV show, Roku Recommends

Roku

Roku launched its first original TV show Thursday, a weekly what-to-watch program called Roku Recommends that highlights specific titles to stream across the channels and apps available on, well, Roku devices. It's the first original production out of what the company is calling its Roku Brand Studio, and it also works as way to drum up some extra advertising revenue: The show has corporate sponsors like Wal-Mart.

"The average streamer spends more than seven minutes searching for what to watch next," Chris Bruss, the head of Roku Brand Studio. "We are uniquely positioned to use our trending data both to help consumers find incredible movies and shows and to help advertisers go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain streamers who otherwise spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments."

The 15-minute program is hosted by Maria Menounos and Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins and hits every Thursday. It's available on Roku's own free, ad-supported channel The Roku Channel and in the Featured Free section of the left-side navigation bar of Roku device's home menu. The show will present a top five of titles to stream each week across thousands of channels on Roku.