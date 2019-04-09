Return of the ridiculously good TCL 65-inch Roku TV deals

TCL

At this very moment, I'm staring at a newly finished basement wall, trying to decide how best to enjoy TV on it.

For a long while I've been thinking projector, because then I could have the giant-screen home-theater of my dreams. But then I see deals like today's deals, and it's totally messing with my thinking.

Check it out. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the TCL 4 Series 65-inch Roku TV for $499.99. That's $100 off the regular price and just a crazy-good deal on a really good huge TV.

Here's where it gets even more interesting: Best Buy also has the TCL 6 Series 65-inch Roku TV for $799.99, a savings of $170. I know that price isn't quite as tantalizing as $500, but the 6 Series is a CNET favorite, and "the best picture quality for the money, period."

I asked CNET's resident TV expert, David Katzmaier, if the 6 Series was worth an extra $300. His response: "Yes, absolutely." Huge jump in picture quality, he said. Of course, back in 2017, we were pretty gaga over the 4 Series as well. So it's a pretty safe bet you'll be happy with either of these.

But getting back to my situation: If I want a 4K projector, it's going to cost me at least $1,000. And it won't have built-in Roku, so there's one more device to buy, one more cord to deal with, one more remote to juggle. I'll also have to deal with mounting the projector and buying (or building) a projection screen.

In other words, there are hassles. Or, I could just "live with" a measly 65-inch TV and spend only $500. Or $800, if I'm feeling splurgy.

If you happen to own either of these TCL TVs, hit the comments and share what you like or don't like about it. And, of course, tell me what you think I should do in the basement: projector or big TV?

Put this antitheft pack on your back for $15

Seehonor

Here's a rerun of the best kind: Same product, lower price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can score the Seehonor Anti-Theft Backpack for $14.99 with promo code F4JAJ9RK. It's normally $30, and last time around the price was $18.

I like this style of backpack, which I'm seeing more and more: light-gray polyester, a smooth exterior without a bunch of pockets and zippers, and an easy-access USB charging port. (You supply the mobile charger on the inside.)

It's water-resistant, too, which is handy when you get caught out in rain or snow. I will say, however, that it's on the skinny side, so if you need to bring along a lot of stuff, you may have trouble fitting it all. Furthermore, if you want to bring a water bottle, it'll have to go inside; there's no pocket for one.

