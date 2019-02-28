Project a 100-inch HD image on your wall, no mounting required, for $825

Optoma

Projectors are awesome for home theaters, because who doesn't want a 100-inch (or larger) screen? Of course, mounting and positioning them can be major challenges, and there's always the annoying shadowing when someone walks in front of the bulb.

Enter ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors, which I predict are going to become hugely popular in the years to come. That's because they sit right next to the wall, not across from it. No more shadows, and no more having to route cords through your ceiling. Everything just sits on your TV stand, same as a TV would.

Read more: The best projectors for 2019

For the moment, UST projectors are scarce, and prices can be high. That's why I'm excited about this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, HD Vision Works has the Optoma GT5600 ultra-short-throw 1080p projector for $825 shipped with promo code SAVE50. Price everywhere else: $1,099.

This is a small outfit, and I have no idea how much inventory is available. They might have 50 of these, they might have five. Even if they yank the promo code (which was apparently for President's Day, now long gone), $875 is still the best price anywhere, by far.

The GT5600 is a 1080p DLP projector with two HDMI inputs, a built-in 16-watt speaker and support for Android/iOS mirroring (via USB or wireless). It even supports 3D, though you need special glasses and who really cares about 3D anymore?

I actually got the chance to fiddle with one of these just recently, but only for a few minutes and with only a Roku Streaming Stick source. First impression: awesome. Huge, colorful projection; super-bright image even with the lights on; nice backlit remote.

The sound from the built-in speaker was loud, but not great -- you'll almost certainly want external speakers or a sound bar. And you can pull back only so far before you can no longer properly focus the image, so don't expect to go much larger than 100 inches.

Like there's anything wrong with that? That's an 8.3-foot screen, people, without any of the usual projector hassles. I'm hoping to get more time with the GT5600 so I can give you a more comprehensive overview, but for now I'll just say this: If you're thinking (as I am) that UST is the way to go, this is without question one of the best deals to date.

Bonus deal: 35 percent off smart locks at Home Depot

Thinking about installing a smart lock? More and more I can see the advantages, like when you want to make sure you remembered to lock the front door.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Today only, Home Depot is taking 35 percent off a wide selection of smart locks. Many, if not most, of the resulting prices are better than what you'll find elsewhere, including Amazon.

For example, the Schlage Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Door Lock is down to $179. It's a complete system, including both door handles and deadbolt, the latter accessible via keys, electronic keypad and smart-home hubs like Alexa and Z-Wave. Price at Amazon: $247.

You'll also find less-expensive options, like a Toledo deadbolt with keypad and remotes for $84.95. This is a particularly good sale if you're in the market for this stuff.

Bonus deal No. 2: Cuisinart casserole dish drops to its lowest price ever

Cuisinart

There are kitchen amenities and there are kitchen essentials. In the latter category: a good covered casserole dish, also known as a dutch oven.

Here's a sweet deal on one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Cuisinart 7-quart cast-iron covered casserole dish in Cardinal Red for $60.61, the lowest price to date.

It can be used on the stovetop and in the oven, and it has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 1,400 buyers. Once you bring one of these into your kitchen, you'll wonder how you lived so long without it.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!