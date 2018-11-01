How to replace your dumb deadbolt with a smart lock

CNET también está disponible en español.
Ready to upgrade your old locks for something smarter? We'll show you step by step how to install a new smart lock.
These instructions will cover most smart deadbolts, but there might be some variation based on the exact lock you purchase.
Start by removing the old lock's turn piece mounting plate on the inside of your door.
With that gone, you can get at the deadbolt and lock cylinder. In our case, we had to unscrew a pair of screws first (joined plate to deadbolt).
Next loosen the screws holding the deadbolt and its side plate in place.
Now that its mounting screws are gone, gently pull the keyed cylinder out of the door.
Just like the lock cylinder, with its screws gone you can push the old deadbolt out of the door.
Before inserting your new deadbolt into the door, check if its D-shaped hole lines up with the center of the door hole.
Before inserting the deadbolt into the door, extend its plunger fully. Do this with the help of a Phillips-head screwdriver. Place the driver tip into the bolt's D-shaped hole, then turn it clockwise.
Next, slide the new deadbolt into the door. The bolt's face should rest flush against the door's side.
This new lock, the Quickset Obsidian, has a touchscreen keypad that offers keyless entry. Place it on the front of the door. Make sure to slide its data cable into the door hole underneath the deadbolt latch.
While holding the keypad in place, put the back mounting plate into position.
Insert screws through the plate and tighten to affix the plate, deadbolt and keypad to the door.
With the basic lock hardware installed, test the new deadbolt. Insert a screwdriver into the lock spindle and rotate. You're looking for smooth, easy rotation as the deadbolt extends and retracts.
Now it's time to attach the interior part of the lock to the door. Be sure to connect the data cable to the assembly first. Then lineup the turnpiece shaft to the deadbolt spindle.
With the internal lock assembly lined up, secure it inside the mounting bracket.
Assuming you've added fresh batteries, the final step is to install the assembly cover. Slide it over the interior lock assembly, and screw in any mounting screws.
This lock isn't just easy on the eyes, it's smart too. The Wi-Fi enabled Quickset Obsidian supports Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and the Smartthings platform.
Most smart locks can connect to Google Assistant or Alexa, which allow you to lock or unlock the door with a voice command.
When you connect this smart deadbolt with Alexa, you'll be able to both lock and unlock it with voice commands or in the lock's dedicated app.
You can link many locks to Samsung's Smartthings platform of connected home products, too.