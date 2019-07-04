PlayStation Vue review: Live TV that's not just for gamers

Sony's PlayStation Vue has a name problem. It's a live TV streaming service with that doesn't include "TV" in the name at all. Worse, the name could imply that it only works on Sony's PlayStation game consoles. So let's get this out of the way up front: you don't need a PlayStation to use PlayStation Vue. It works on numerous smart TVs, media streamers and phones, just like competitors YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu with Live TV.
When PlayStation Vue debuted in 2016 it was the first premium live TV streaming service, with more channels than Sling TV -- the only other such service at the time. Sony's offering still has a lot going for it today, with a powerful, easy-to-use interface and one of the best cloud DVRs available,
Unfortunately Vue's latest price increase to $50 pits it directly against two very talented competitors at the same price: YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. DirecTV Now has the advantage of including HBO, and nearly matching Vue's channel count, while YouTube TV is my favorite overall at this price, with a superior channel mix and a better DVR than any of them.
Ultimately it's all about channels for the money, and as nice as Vue is to use, it can't bring enough channels to compete at $50.
What it is
PlayStation Vue is a streaming service designed to replace a cable or other live TV subscription. It has over 50 live channels to watch or record on a wide selection of connected devices. It's available on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3
- Roku Players and TVs
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV (4th gen)
- Android TV
- Web browsers
- iOS and Android
- Amazon Fire HD6 tablets and above
- Google Chromecast
Premium live TV services compared
|Premium services
|YouTube TV
|DirecTV Now
|Hulu with Live TV
|FuboTV
|PlayStation Vue
|Base price
|$50/month for 70+ channels
|$50/month for 45+ channels
|$45/month for 60+ channels
|$55/month for 100+ channels
|$50/month for 55+ channels
|Total number of Top 100 channels
|63
|45
|58
|62
|47
|ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels
|Yes
|Yes, in many markets
|Yes, in many markets
|Yes (no ABC)
|Yes, in many markets
|Record shows for later (cloud DVR)
|Yes (keep for 9 months)
|Yes (20GB, keep for 30 days)
|Yes
|Yes (30GB, 500GB for $10 a month
|Yes (keep for 28 days)
|Step-up packages with more channels
|No
|$70/month
|No
|Yes
|$50/month, $60/month or $80/month
|Simultaneous streams per account
|3
|2 ($5 option for 3)
|2 ($15 option for unlimited)
|2 ($6 option for 3)
|5
|Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR
|Yes
|Yes
|No (Yes with $15 DVR option)
|Yes
|Yes
PlayStation Vue offers all the features you'd expect from the price, including a TV guide, multiple simultaneous streams, a cloud DVR and on-demand options.
Its major weakness is that it doesn't offer as many of the top 100 channels as any of its competitors except DirecTV Now (which has HBO). Vue and YouTube TV omit many of the same channels, including Animal Planet, Comedy Central, History and Nickelodeon, but Vue also lacks The CW, NBA TV and Sundance TV (all included on YouTube TV) in its base tier.
If you want more channels you can get them on Vue, but it will cost you. The basic Access package is $50, the Core package adds sports for $55, while the Elite package at $65 and Ultra package at $85 add even more channels.
The price rise of $5 across the board followed similar price rises from competitors including DirecTV Now which added HBO and went up by $10. Meanwhile, Fubo TV went up $10 but added a spate of channels, and YouTube TV also increased by $10.
One of the most intriguing new features for both the PlayStation and Apple TV is Multi View which allows users to watch up to three channels at once (four on Apple TV). You choose one main focused channel with audio and then add auxiliaries, and the interface allows you to switch between them.
What's it like to use?
Perhaps thanks to its gaming origins, the Vue interface is one of the most visually stimulating, with bright menus and large thumbnails. The service is more lively and likable than its biggest competitor YouTube, in my opinion.
The channel guide is slightly different depending on which platform you use. It's arranged vertically with channels across the top on the PlayStation's interface, but in a more traditional horizontal fashion on Roku. I really liked how the guide condenses into days once you finish the current 24 hours. This allows you to skip to a specific day without having to wade through hours of programs. Smart.
The Home screen is essentially composed of One row and one column -- the first column is divided up into timeline, recently watched, and currently watching. The next column along is Trending Live TV, then My DVR, then Favorite channels, Sports and finally Featured.
The interface can have its quirks, which you'll need to learn, and this is especially true on the Apple TV. For example, you need to press play to exit a menu and watch a show rather than the usual menu button. Pressing menu continually instead just dumps you out of the program without even a warning prompt.
Picture quality was generally good, though, of course it was dependent on the channel. I did notice that Discovery was very soft-looking on Fast 'N Loud, and the Food Network was a little softer than YouTube TV. Your mileage may vary.
Should you get it?
PlayStation Vue may not be the most popular service, and it does lack some channels that others offer, but in day-to-day use I like it better than most. The interface is fun and the DVR works very well.
Is it worth $50? Maybe. The sins it commits are the sins of omission -- it lacks the channel count of its biggest competitor and its DVR isn't as comprehensive as YouTube TV. Meanwhile, the cheaper services such as Sling Blue and AT&T Watch TV offer the best bargain.
Streaming service channel lineup
|Channel
|AT&T Watch TV ($15)
|Philo ($20)
|Sling Orange ($25)
|Sling Blue ($25)
|Hulu with Live TV ($45)
|DirecTV Now ($50)
|PS Vue ($50)
|YouTube TV ($50)
|Fubo TV ($55)
|Total channels:
|36
|38
|24
|39
|58
|45
|47
|63
|62
|ABC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|CBS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NBC
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|PBS
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CW
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|MyNetworkTV
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A&E
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|AMC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Animal Planet
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|BBC America
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|BBC World News
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|$
|BET
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Big Ten Network
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Bloomberg TV
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Boomerang
|Yes
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|No
|$
|Bravo
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cartoon Network
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CBS Sports Network
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheddar
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cinemax
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|$
|$
|No
|No
|CMT
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|CNBC
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CNN
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Comedy Central
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Cooking Channel
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|C-SPAN
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Destination America
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Discovery Channel
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Disney Channel
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Disney Junior
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Disney XD
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|DIY
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|E!
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|EPIX
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|ESPN
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ESPN 2
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ESPNEWS
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|Yes
|No
|ESPNU
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|Yes
|No
|Food Network
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Business
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox News
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Sports 1
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fox Sports 2
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Freeform
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|FX
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|FX Movie Channel
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|FXX
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Golf Channel
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Hallmark
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|Yes
|$
|No
|Yes
|HBO
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|$
|No
|No
|HGTV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|History
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|HLN
|Yes
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Investigation Discovery
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Lifetime
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Lifetime Movie Network
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|MLB Network
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|No
|Motor Trend
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|$
|Yes
|No
|MSNBC
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MTV
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|MTV2
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|National Geographic
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Nat Geo Wild
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|NBA TV
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|NBC Sports Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Newsy
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|$
|NFL Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|NFL Red Zone
|No
|No
|No
|$
|No
|No
|$
|No
|$
|NHL Network
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Nick Jr.
|No
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Nickelodeon
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Nicktoons
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|OWN
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Oxygen
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Paramount Network
|No
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|No
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Science
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|SEC Network
|No
|No
|$
|No
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Showtime
|No
|No
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Smithsonian
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Starz
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|$
|No
|Sundance TV
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Syfy
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tastemade
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|No
|TBS
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Telemundo
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tennis Channel
|No
|No
|$
|$
|No
|No
|$
|Yes
|$
|TLC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|TNT
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel Channel
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TruTV
|Yes
|No
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Turner Classic Movies
|Yes
|No
|$
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|Yes
|Yes
|TV Land
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Univision
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|USA Network
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VH1
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Viceland
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|WE tv
|Yes
|Yes
|$
|$
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Weather Channel
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.