PlayStation Vue review: Live TV that's not just for gamers

Sony's PlayStation Vue has a name problem. It's a live TV streaming service with that doesn't include "TV" in the name at all. Worse, the name could imply that it only works on Sony's PlayStation game consoles. So let's get this out of the way up front: you don't need a PlayStation to use PlayStation Vue. It works on numerous smart TVs, media streamers and phones, just like competitors YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu with Live TV.

When PlayStation Vue debuted in 2016 it was the first premium live TV streaming service, with more channels than Sling TV -- the only other such service at the time. Sony's offering still has a lot going for it today, with a powerful, easy-to-use interface and one of the best cloud DVRs available,

Unfortunately Vue's latest price increase to $50 pits it directly against two very talented competitors at the same price: YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. DirecTV Now has the advantage of including HBO, and nearly matching Vue's channel count, while YouTube TV is my favorite overall at this price, with a superior channel mix and a better DVR than any of them.

Ultimately it's all about channels for the money, and as nice as Vue is to use, it can't bring enough channels to compete at $50.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

What it is

PlayStation Vue is a streaming service designed to replace a cable or other live TV subscription. It has over 50 live channels to watch or record on a wide selection of connected devices. It's available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4 PlayStation 3

PlayStation 3 Roku Players and TVs



Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV (4th gen)

Android TV

Web browsers

iOS and Android

Amazon Fire HD6 tablets and above

Google Chromecast





Premium live TV services compared Premium services YouTube TV DirecTV Now Hulu with Live TV FuboTV PlayStation Vue Base price $50/month for 70+ channels $50/month for 45+ channels $45/month for 60+ channels $55/month for 100+ channels $50/month for 55+ channels Total number of Top 100 channels 63 45 58 62 47 ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels Yes Yes, in many markets Yes, in many markets Yes (no ABC) Yes, in many markets Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes (keep for 9 months) Yes (20GB, keep for 30 days) Yes Yes (30GB, 500GB for $10 a month Yes (keep for 28 days) Step-up packages with more channels No $70/month No Yes $50/month, $60/month or $80/month Simultaneous streams per account 3 2 ($5 option for 3) 2 ($15 option for unlimited) 2 ($6 option for 3) 5 Fast-forward through or skip commercials with cloud DVR Yes Yes No (Yes with $15 DVR option) Yes Yes

PlayStation Vue offers all the features you'd expect from the price, including a TV guide, multiple simultaneous streams, a cloud DVR and on-demand options.

Its major weakness is that it doesn't offer as many of the top 100 channels as any of its competitors except DirecTV Now (which has HBO). Vue and YouTube TV omit many of the same channels, including Animal Planet, Comedy Central, History and Nickelodeon, but Vue also lacks The CW, NBA TV and Sundance TV (all included on YouTube TV) in its base tier.

If you want more channels you can get them on Vue, but it will cost you. The basic Access package is $50, the Core package adds sports for $55, while the Elite package at $65 and Ultra package at $85 add even more channels.

The price rise of $5 across the board followed similar price rises from competitors including DirecTV Now which added HBO and went up by $10. Meanwhile, Fubo TV went up $10 but added a spate of channels, and YouTube TV also increased by $10.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

One of the most intriguing new features for both the PlayStation and Apple TV is Multi View which allows users to watch up to three channels at once (four on Apple TV). You choose one main focused channel with audio and then add auxiliaries, and the interface allows you to switch between them.

What's it like to use?

Perhaps thanks to its gaming origins, the Vue interface is one of the most visually stimulating, with bright menus and large thumbnails. The service is more lively and likable than its biggest competitor YouTube, in my opinion.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The channel guide is slightly different depending on which platform you use. It's arranged vertically with channels across the top on the PlayStation's interface, but in a more traditional horizontal fashion on Roku. I really liked how the guide condenses into days once you finish the current 24 hours. This allows you to skip to a specific day without having to wade through hours of programs. Smart.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

The Home screen is essentially composed of One row and one column -- the first column is divided up into timeline, recently watched, and currently watching. The next column along is Trending Live TV, then My DVR, then Favorite channels, Sports and finally Featured.

The interface can have its quirks, which you'll need to learn, and this is especially true on the Apple TV. For example, you need to press play to exit a menu and watch a show rather than the usual menu button. Pressing menu continually instead just dumps you out of the program without even a warning prompt.

Picture quality was generally good, though, of course it was dependent on the channel. I did notice that Discovery was very soft-looking on Fast 'N Loud, and the Food Network was a little softer than YouTube TV. Your mileage may vary.

Should you get it?

PlayStation Vue may not be the most popular service, and it does lack some channels that others offer, but in day-to-day use I like it better than most. The interface is fun and the DVR works very well.

Is it worth $50? Maybe. The sins it commits are the sins of omission -- it lacks the channel count of its biggest competitor and its DVR isn't as comprehensive as YouTube TV. Meanwhile, the cheaper services such as Sling Blue and AT&T Watch TV offer the best bargain.

Streaming service channel lineup Channel AT&T Watch TV ($15) Philo ($20) Sling Orange ($25) Sling Blue ($25) Hulu with Live TV ($45) DirecTV Now ($50) PS Vue ($50) YouTube TV ($50) Fubo TV ($55) Total channels: 36 38 24 39 58 45 47 63 62 ABC No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No CBS No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS No No No No No No No No No CW No No No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes MyNetworkTV No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes



















A&E Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Animal Planet Yes Yes No No Yes No Yes Yes No BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes BBC World News Yes Yes $ $ No No $ Yes $ BET Yes Yes $ Yes No Yes No No Yes Big Ten Network No No No No Yes $ $ Yes Yes Bloomberg TV No No Yes Yes No No No No No Boomerang Yes No $ $ Yes Yes $ No $ Bravo No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network No No No No Yes $ $ Yes Yes Cheddar No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Cinemax No No No No $ $ $ No No CMT No Yes $ $ No $ No No Yes CNBC No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes Cooking Channel No Yes $ $ No No $ No $ C-SPAN No No No No No No No No No Destination America No Yes $ $ No No Yes No No Discovery Channel Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Disney Channel No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Disney Junior No No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Disney XD No No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes No DIY No Yes $ $ No No $ No $ E! No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX No No $ $ No No $ $ No ESPN No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No ESPN 2 No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No ESPNEWS No No $ No Yes $ $ Yes No ESPNU No No $ No Yes $ $ Yes No Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Fox Business No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 No No No Yes Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Freeform No No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No FX No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movie Channel No No No No Yes Yes $ Yes Yes FXX No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Golf Channel No No No $ Yes $ $ Yes Yes Hallmark Yes Yes $ $ No Yes $ No Yes HBO No No No No $ Yes $ No No HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Yes HLN Yes No $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No No $ Yes Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Yes Lifetime Movie Network Yes Yes $ $ No No No No Yes MLB Network No No $ $ No No $ Yes No Motor Trend Yes Yes Yes No Yes No $ Yes No MSNBC No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV Yes Yes $ $ No Yes No No Yes MTV2 Yes Yes $ $ No No No No $ National Geographic No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild No No No Yes Yes Yes $ Yes Yes NBA TV No No $ $ No No $ Yes Yes NBC Sports Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy No No Yes Yes No No No Yes $ NFL Network No No No Yes No No $ No Yes NFL Red Zone No No No $ No No $ No $ NHL Network No No $ $ No No No No No Nick Jr. No Yes $ Yes No Yes No No Yes Nickelodeon Yes Yes No No No Yes No No Yes Nicktoons Yes Yes $ $ No No No No $ OWN Yes Yes No No No No Yes No No Oxygen No No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Paramount Network No Yes $ Yes No $ No No Yes Science No Yes $ $ No No Yes No No SEC Network No No $ No Yes $ $ No No Showtime No No $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Smithsonian No No No No Yes No $ Yes Yes Starz No No $ $ No $ No $ No Sundance TV Yes Yes $ $ No No $ Yes Yes Syfy No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade No Yes No No No No $ Yes No TBS Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Telemundo No No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tennis Channel No No $ $ No No $ Yes $ TLC Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No TNT Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes TruTV Yes No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Turner Classic Movies Yes No $ $ Yes Yes $ Yes Yes TV Land Yes Yes $ $ No $ No No Yes Univision No No No No No No No No Yes USA Network No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 Yes Yes $ $ No Yes No No Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Yes WE tv Yes Yes $ $ No No Yes Yes Yes Weather Channel No No No No No No No No Yes