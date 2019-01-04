Ooma's outdoor camera recognizes faces

Ooma

Startup Ooma's new product, the Smart Cam, is an indoor/outdoor battery-powered home security camera.

Here are some of its key features:

Facial recognition



Built-in memory



Battery backup



Night vision



Wi-Fi-enabled

It comes with an Android and iPhone app with free 7-day cloud storage. Unlike the Arlo outdoor security cameras, Ooma's version doesn't come with a base station.

A wall mount is included with the Ooma Smart Cam, too.

Ooma has not yet announced pricing and availability for its Smart Cam.

