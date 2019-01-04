Esto también se puede leer en español.

Ooma's outdoor camera recognizes faces

The battery-powered Ooma Smart Cam can go inside or outside -- and has facial recognition.

Meet the Ooma Smart Cam.

Startup Ooma's new product, the Smart Cam, is an indoor/outdoor battery-powered home security camera.

Here are some of its key features:

  • Facial recognition
  • Built-in memory
  • Battery backup
  • Night vision
  • Wi-Fi-enabled

It comes with an Android and iPhone app with free 7-day cloud storage. Unlike the Arlo outdoor security cameras, Ooma's version doesn't come with a base station.

A wall mount is included with the Ooma Smart Cam, too. 

Ooma has not yet announced pricing and availability for its Smart Cam. 

