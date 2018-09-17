OnePlus to start making smart TVs

Maskot/Getty

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is opening a new division focused on making televisions, the company announced Monday.

The division will make smart TVs that combine high-quality hardware with a seamless user experience and minimalist design, OnePlus said. Founder and CEO Pete Lau will lead the division, which OnePlus sees as a natural extension of its current tech business.

"As other consumer electronics have evolved and improved our lives, televisions have remained conventional and cumbersome," said Lau in a statement. "Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless."

OnePlus was founded in 2013, making it a relative latecomer to the competitive phone industry. And yet the company has managed to find favor among Android fans, with a customer-centric focus and exclusive launch events that have led to people sometimes queuing around the block to get their hands on new models of phones. Now it aims to do the same with TVs, promising better connectivity between the big screens in our living rooms and our other devices.

Excited to take the next step forward together! What would you like to see in the OnePlus TV? Have ideas for a name? ✍️Let us know here: https://t.co/IpSnDtPxkT — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) September 17, 2018

It's not clear just yet when the OnePlus smart TV might be available. A spokeswoman for the company said there's no information to share on the time frame at the moment.

