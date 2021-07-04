NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Stream Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 4 live tonight

It's a battle of north and south in the Stanley Cup Finals as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Up three games to zero in the best-of-seven series, the Lightning are looking for the sweep tonight in Montreal. If Tampa Bay wins they'll hoist the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals series will be broadcast on NBC, which is available on some live TV streaming services. Fans can also stream the game live on Peacock starting at $5 per month. Here's everything you need to know.

What's the schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals?

The Lightning has the home-ice advantage by virtue of finishing the regular season with a better record than the Canadiens. The series opened in Tampa Bay for the first two games, Games 3 and 4 take place in Montreal and if the series continues, home ice alternates every game. Here's the full remaining schedule. All times are in ET.

Monday, July 5



Game 4: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. on NBC/Peacock (Lightning leads series 3-0)

Wednesday, July 7

Game 5*: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Friday, July 9

Game 6*: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 11

Game 7*: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

*If necessary.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Finals without cable?

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the action on the ice. The most affordable streaming option is NBC's Peacock service, which will carry the entire series live. Peacock's basic tier is free, but to watch the Stanley Cup Finals you'll need to subscribe to the Premium version starting at $5 per month.

The remainder of the series will also be carried on NBC, which is available on most major live TV streaming services. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the games on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the Stanley Cup Finals games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue package includes NBC, but NBC is available in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

