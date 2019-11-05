Netflix will stop working on older Samsung smart TVs next month

Getty Images

Some Samsung smart TVs will no longer include Netflix support starting Dec. 1, according to a Tuesday report. The change is due to technical limitations, BGR reported earlier.

Samsung's support page includes a notice that reads: "Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on December 1st, 2019. Some older Samsung smart TVs are affected by this change. In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV."

It's not clear which smart TVs specifically will be impacted. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To continue watching Netflix on affected older Samsung smart TV models, customers will need to also use another device such as a Roku or Apple TV that supports the streaming service, BGR notes. Last month, Roku said Netflix would no longer be available on some of its older devices after Dec. 1 as well.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.