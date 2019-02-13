MicroLEDs and more: Staring into the future of TVs (The 3:59, Ep. 520)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- The promise of MicroLED technology.
- Samsung's newest TV lineup.
- When to buy a new TV.
- LG's rollable TV.
