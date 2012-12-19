LG redesigns the Magic Remote

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2013, LG showed off the latest Magic Remote that will ship with its range of 2013 TVs.

(Credit: LG)

LG's Magic Remote has always been a bit of an eye catcher, and the newest iteration keeps the unusual form factor.

But LG has added a few extras, and the remote now supports four different methods of control: straight points, gestures, wheel and now "natural speech" voice commands.

According to LG, users can now turn on an LG set with "Hi, TV". The other example given by the release was "Show me Gangnam Style video", which we kind of thought people might be slowly getting over, but there you go.

There'll be two versions of the Magic Remote: a premium that will ship with premium TVs, and a standard for all other panels. The premium will have a slightly slimmer form factor and backlit buttons.