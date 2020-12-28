LG QNED Mini-LED TVs with quantum dots are its best non-OLED TVs for 2021

LG

CES 2021 is coming up soon but LG just couldn't wait to introduce the TV world's latest four-letter word. The manufacturer, best known for excellent OLED TVs like the CX series, is coming out with a new line of televisions called QNED. Based on the more-common LCD TV technology instead of OLED, QNED combines the benefits of its Nanocell technology with quantum dots for improved color, contrast and brightness according to LG.

QNED TVs will occupy the upper end of LG's 2021 LCD TV lineup but company representatives were careful to say they won't deliver the same level of picture quality as its OLED TVs. LG has not announced any new 2021 OLED TVs but is expected to do so closer to CES.

QNED is just one letter away from QLED, a technology touted by Samsung and TCL with largely similar underpinnings (LED LCD backlights and quantum dots), so confusion is inevitable. LG says its QNED TVs will use Mini-LED backlight technology, much like TCL's 6-Series and 8-Series QLED TVs, which again improve brightness and contrast compared to traditional LED backlights. Samsung has not announced any Mini-LED TVs yet, but it does market wall-sized, exceedingly high-end televisions that use MicroLED tech.

LG has yet to provide much additional information on its QNED sets. It did not say exactly how Nanocell and quantum dots would work together (both technologies traditionally focus on improving color) or provide more specifications -- aside from saying the TVs would have "up to" 30,000 Mini-LEDs and 2,500 local dimming zones, presumably in the largest sizes. It also did not announce exactly which models will use QNED or what screen sizes and resolutions (4K and/or 8K) they'll have. Company representatives promised more details closer to CES; LG has a press conference scheduled for Jan. 11.

In the meantime TV shoppers are faced with yet another confusing, similar-sounding brand name. At CNET we'll do our best to unravel it once we get more information. How QNED compares with QLED and other high-end LCD TVs, or with OLED TVs, is the biggest question however, and ultimately that answer will have to wait for reviews. Stay tuned.