LG partners with Nvidia for G-Sync support in OLED TVs

LG

LG's 4K OLED televisions will get a gaming upgrade in the form of Nvidia G-Sync. This makes the South Korean company's TVs ideal for playing PC games on 55-inch screens and bigger.

An update for LG's 2019 4K 55- to 75-inch OLED TVs will release soon that will add Nvidia G-Sync support, according to a press release Tuesday. This technology from the graphics card manufacturer makes the TVs display match the frame rates from the gaming computer. This prevents two frames from showing at once, also known as screen tearing.

The TVs receiving the update are the 65- and 55-inch E9 models and the 55-, 65- and 77-inch C9 models.

Nvidia G-Sync is currently available on many computer monitors, including 65-inch displays from Acer, HP and Asus, but LG will be the first OLED TVs featuring the technology.

LG says the Nvidia G-sync update will show up in the coming weeks.