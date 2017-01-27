LG 2017 OLED TVs now up for pre-order, starting at $2500

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

LG / B&H

Looks like you'll pay at least $500 more to own a 2017 LG OLED TV compared to the 2016 version.

In advance of any official pricing announcement from LG itself, retailer B&H has posted pre-order pages for the 55-inch ($2500) and 65-inch ($4000) sizes in LG's C7 series of OLED TVs. We expect other retailers to follow suit soon.

Those prices are $500 and $1000 more than the current prices for LG's entry-level OLED TVs, the B6 series.

B&H's site does not list availability beyond "coming soon," and when CNET called the retailer the representative didn't have any additional information on when the C7 might ship.

LG did not immediately return a request for confirmation of pricing or availability.

7 LG B7 and E7 2017 OLED TVs look slim too

LG's OLED-based TVs like the B6 deliver the best picture quality CNET has ever tested, for a price that's significantly higher than comparable LCD-based televisions. I expect the 2017 models to continue that trend. The C7, B7 and all of LG's 2017 TVs will offer the same image quality, according to LG.

Beyond some styling differences, the 2017 models offer the following improvements over the 2016 versions:

25% brighter in highlights

2% better coverage of DCI/P3 color (from 97% to 99%)

Compatible with Technicolor and HLG HDR formats

"Active HDR" mode

Technicolor picture mode

Dolby Atmos sound

In my opinion, none of those improvements will make a big enough difference in picture (or sound) quality to spend $500 or $1000 extra on the C7 over the B6. Of course I won't know for sure until I can test one.

Still on the fence? Check out Should I buy an OLED TV now or wait for 2017 models?