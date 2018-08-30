Sarah Tew/CNET

Everyone knows the best TVs are made by your Sonys, your Samsungs, your Vizios. Turns out it might be time to add another name to that list: TCL.

TCL? The company that makes the small, super-cheap Roku TVs, right? Turns out it also makes a killer 65-inch Roku TV, and that TV's on sale today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the TCL 65R615 6 Series 4K TV for $872.99 shipped (plus tax) with promo code TCLUPGRADE. That's the lowest price to date on this model, which debuted just a few months ago.

You can also score the 55-inch TCL Series 6 for $539.99 -- a savings of $60 -- with that same code (as spotted on Slickdeals).

Now Playing: Watch this: The TCL 6 series has an insanely good picture for the...

What's so killer about this model? I'll turn you over to CNET's TCL 6 Series review for answers to that. Suffice it to say, TV guru David Katzmaier was impressed enough to award it an Editors' Choice nod, and that was based on the $1,000 sticker price.

Could we see even better deals as the holidays approach? It's possible, but if you want to kick off football season in style, you can get this solid discount right now.

