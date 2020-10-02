James Bond: No Time to Die delayed to 2021

Universal

The next James Bond installment has been delayed again due to COVID-19, with the movie pushed until April 2, 2021. No Time to Die was delayed from its March launch by the coronavirus pandemic, rescheduled for a Nov. 12 release in the UK and Australia, and a Nov. 20 release in the US. But on Friday, 007 was pushed into next year.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," the James Bond Twitter account tweeted.

The news comes one day after the James Bond: No Time to Die music video from Billie Eilish launched on YouTube. The video shows black and white footage from the upcoming movie, as well as the singer performing the song.

Billie Eilish was chosen back in January for the Bond theme, and is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The most recent No Time to Die trailer launched last month, with the flick to be the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's final outing as the spy. It's the longest movie in the 007 series, with a runtime of two hours and 43 minutes.