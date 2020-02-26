MGM/Universal Pictures

The title of the next James Bond movie is No Time to Die, but ironically, there's plenty of time. According to US theater chain Regal, the film clocks in at a whopping 163 minutes, making it the longest 007 movie to date. Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the run time.

The previous longest Bond film was 2015's Spectre, which ran for 148 minutes. Daniel Craig, who starred in Spectre and who closes out his five-film run with No Time to Die, also starred in the shortest-ever James Bond film, 2008's Quantum of Solace. That film ran just 106 minutes.

No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris. The film opens on March 31 in the UK, April 8 in Australia, and April 10 in the US.