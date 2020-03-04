Super-spy Agent 007 might have No Time to Die, but the producers of the upcoming James Bond movie decided a little extra time would be a good idea.

The official James Bond Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the movie's release has been pushed back to November 2020.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The tweet attributed the decision to studios MGM and Universal, and to Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the film's producers. While the statement didn't specifically reference the impact of the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it does mention a "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace."

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig as the iconic British agent in what promises to be the longest Bond film to date. The movie was originally set to open in March in the UK and in April in Australia and the US. The UK release is now set for Nov. 12, while the US date is Nov. 25.

A representative of James Bond production company Eon Productions declined to answer our query about whether the release delay was related to the coronavirus outbreak, instead forwarding a copy of the original social media statement.