CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus updates: Boris Johnson Quibi Final Fantasy VII NASA spots comet falling apart School districts reportedly ban Zoom Google Maps adds delivery, takeout

James Bond movies ranked: The best and worst of 007

New to the Bond franchise? Here's where to get started, and what you might want to avoid.

Listen
- 01:50
James Bond actors portrayed at Madame Tussaud's

Not stirred: This lineup at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin presents all the actors who've played James Bond in the legendary Eon Productions movies. From left: Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan.

 Britta Pedersen/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Not so long ago, we were looking forward to this week bringing us the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, the 25th in the long-running super-spy series. It's also likely to be the final one to star Daniel Craig, making his fifth appearance as agent 007.

But the debut of No Time to Die has been pushed back to November -- delayed by the coronavirus, like so much else in our lives. 

In the meantime, you can satisfy your Bond cravings by revisiting the movies on your cable or streaming service of choice. In the US, for instance, Epix has just started surfacing some of the older ones again, including making that a regular Thursday night feature.

You can also take a run through our ranking of James Bond movies, from worst to best. It's not arbitrary or one person's whim -- it's based on an aggregate of movie reviews as compiled by Metacritic. (Disclosure: Metacritic and CNET have the same parent company, ViacomCBS.)

The list accounts for every theatrical release, so not just the 24 to date from Eon Productions starting back in 1962 with Sean Connery in Dr. No, but also two noncanonical entries -- the 1967 version of Casino Royale, a trippy turn with multiple actors playing Bond (David Niven chief among them), and 1983's Never Say Never Again, with Connery in his second comeback. So that's 26 total.

Don't go looking for the 1954 version of Casino Royale, though. That was a true outlier -- a 50-minute TV playhouse production that introduced Ian Fleming's hero to the world as "Jimmy" Bond, an American secret agent. You can find that on YouTube, if you're curious.

Otherwise, we've got the whole litany of actors who've played Bond in the official franchise -- besides Connery and Craig, that's George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

So go ahead, check out our ranking. If you're new to Bond, it'll give you an idea where you might want to start your viewing. If you're an old hand who's got strong feelings, let us know here how you rate the Bonds.

Home entertainment

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus could affect movies for years
6:08