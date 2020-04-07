James Bond movies ranked: The best and worst of 007

Britta Pedersen/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Not so long ago, we were looking forward to this week bringing us the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, the 25th in the long-running super-spy series. It's also likely to be the final one to star Daniel Craig, making his fifth appearance as agent 007.

But the debut of No Time to Die has been pushed back to November -- delayed by the coronavirus, like so much else in our lives.

In the meantime, you can satisfy your Bond cravings by revisiting the movies on your cable or streaming service of choice. In the US, for instance, Epix has just started surfacing some of the older ones again, including making that a regular Thursday night feature.

You can also take a run through our ranking of James Bond movies, from worst to best. It's not arbitrary or one person's whim -- it's based on an aggregate of movie reviews as compiled by Metacritic. (Disclosure: Metacritic and CNET have the same parent company, ViacomCBS.)

The list accounts for every theatrical release, so not just the 24 to date from Eon Productions starting back in 1962 with Sean Connery in Dr. No, but also two noncanonical entries -- the 1967 version of Casino Royale, a trippy turn with multiple actors playing Bond (David Niven chief among them), and 1983's Never Say Never Again, with Connery in his second comeback. So that's 26 total.

Don't go looking for the 1954 version of Casino Royale, though. That was a true outlier -- a 50-minute TV playhouse production that introduced Ian Fleming's hero to the world as "Jimmy" Bond, an American secret agent. You can find that on YouTube, if you're curious.

Otherwise, we've got the whole litany of actors who've played Bond in the official franchise -- besides Connery and Craig, that's George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

So go ahead, check out our ranking. If you're new to Bond, it'll give you an idea where you might want to start your viewing. If you're an old hand who's got strong feelings, let us know here how you rate the Bonds.