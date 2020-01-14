Billie Eilish nabs new James Bond theme song for No Time To Die

MGM/Universal Pictures

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title song to the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, the movie franchise said Tuesday on Twitter. Eilish, who recently turned 18, is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

There's no date yet for when the song will be released, though it's generally out before the film's premiere. The last two Bond themes, Adele's Skyfall in 2012 and Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall in 2015, won an Oscar.

The upcoming No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth installment of the famous spy film franchise, and features actor Daniel Craig's final performance as James Bond. The movie is slated for release April 2, 2020.