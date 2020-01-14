Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title song to the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Eilish wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, the movie franchise said Tuesday on Twitter. Eilish, who recently turned 18, is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song.
There's no date yet for when the song will be released, though it's generally out before the film's premiere. The last two Bond themes, Adele's Skyfall in 2012 and Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall in 2015, won an Oscar.
The upcoming No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth installment of the famous spy film franchise, and features actor Daniel Craig's final performance as James Bond. The movie is slated for release April 2, 2020.
Discuss: Billie Eilish nabs new James Bond theme song for No Time To Die
