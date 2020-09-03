Explosive new No Time to Die trailer builds James Bond hype back up

Bond is back. After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic just weeks before it was set to be released in March, it's time to be reminded about No Time to Die -- the 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's final outing as the superspy -- with a new trailer Thursday.

The trailer gives an extended look at the forthcoming 007 adventure, which looks to be packed with spectacular stunts and snappy quips -- but you'd expect nothing less. It also gives us a better look at new characters played by Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch.

The film is scheduled to hit UK and Australian theaters Nov. 12, and is set to come out in the US Nov. 20.

No Time to Die also sees a return for Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Make sure you're sitting comfortably when you join them -- it's the longest movie in the 007 series, clocking in at a whopping two hours and 43 minutes.

Movie theaters are tentatively reopening across the globe, with Christopher Nolan's Bond-style thriller Tenet now playing in the US and internationally. Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow are also scheduled to open in coming weeks and months -- catch up on the latest release dates with our guide to the reshuffled movie calendar.