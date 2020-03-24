Intel pledges to donate 1 million protective items to health care workers fighting coronavirus

Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Like Apple and Facebook, Intel said it'll donate more than 1 million pieces of protective gear to health care workers battling the coronavirus outbreak. The masks, gloves and other equipment will be sourced from the California-based semiconductor company's factory stock and emergency supplies.

"We'll continue to look for additional sources of personal protective equipment that we can source and donate as quickly as possible to meet our commitment of more than a million items," Todd Brady, Intel's director of global public affairs, said in a release.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Tuesday morning, it had infected more than 387,000 people and caused over 16,000 deaths globally. The US alone has more than 46,000 confirmed cases.

Intel also noted that it made a $1 million donation to the International Red Cross' coronavirus relief work back in January.

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday praised Apple for pledging to donate 2 million masks, and called on any businesses with masks to donate them

"If you've got 100 of them, if you've got 10,000 of them," Pence said in Saturday's White House coronavirus briefing, "load them up, drive them to your local hospital."

