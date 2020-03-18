Coronavirus: How to track the virus spread across the world as cases top 200,000

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed more than 8,700 people and infected over 214,000. Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

As of 5:00 p.m. PT on March 18, the dashboard showed 8,732 deaths. There are 81,102 confirmed cases in mainland China, 35,713 in Italy, 17,361 in Iran, 13,910 in Spain, 12,327 in Germany, 9,052 in France, 8,413 in South Korea, 7,769 in the US, 3,028 in Switzerland and 2,642 in the UK. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 156 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases. Around 83,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The dashboard shows deaths in China, the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Philippines, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Panama, Belgium, Poland, Lebanon, San Marino, Turkey, Bulgaria, Ukraine, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, Sudan, Greece, Argentina, Albania, Algeria, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Hungary, Iceland, Luxembourg, Martinique, Slovenia, Slovakia, Moldova, Malaysia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cuba, Dominican Republic and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

