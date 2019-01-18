Ikea and Sonos to launch Symfonisk speakers in August, says report

Ikea

Ikea and Sonos want you to think about sound as part of the home.

In a promo video from Ikea posted by Variety on Friday, the furniture giant reveals the Sonos-powered Symfonisk speaker line will be available in August.

"We can actually inspire people to think about sound as part of the design of their home," says Sara Morris, product manager at Sonos, in the video. She adds that by working with Ikea "we can tuck that sound into the furniture in hidden ways, that we could really stop people thinking about the speaker, and start thinking about the sound."

Ikea showcased prototype Symfonisk speakers last June. The Wi-Fi speakers are said to work with all Sonos products, meaning you'll be able to control it with the Sonos app or set it up in conjunction with other Sonos speakers.

The Symfonisk speakers are the first products announced by the duo since they partnered in 2017. Pricing for the speakers wasn't revealed in the video on Friday.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.