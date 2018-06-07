The Ikea-Sonos Symfonisk speaker will bring the sweet sound of Swedish furniture

Ikea

What do you get when you cross a Swedish furniture company with a Californian electronics manufacturer? Answer: Symfonisk.

Ikea and Sonos just announced the Symfonisk speaker on Thursday. Although the speaker is currently a prototype, Ikea says the Symfonisk range will release after summer 2019.

The Symfonisk speaker is a Wi-Fi speaker that's said to work with all Sonos products, which may mean you'll be able to control it with the Sonos app, or set it up in conjunction with other Sonos speakers.

It's also said to have an affordable price. Björn Block, the business leader for Ikea Smart Home, says, "Many people dream of built-in sound systems, but few can afford it. Our goal is for our collective work to save space, get rid of cords, make clutter invisible, and bring sound and music into the home in a more beautiful way."

The Symfonisk speaker is the first product announced by the duo since their partnership last year. No word on pricing or other products just yet.

