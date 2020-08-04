Hockey is probably the last sport you'd think of during the dog days of summer, but in this most unusual year, the NHL is back on the ice in August. Instead of resuming its regular season, which was suspended in March, the NHL is jumping straight to the Stanley Cup playoffs with 24 of its 31 teams.

Similar to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, the NHL resumed play in two hub cities. The 12 Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto, and the 12 Western Conference teams will be in Edmonton, Alberta. The Stanley Cup Finals will also be held in Edmonton.

Here's what cord-cutters need to know to watch all the Stanley Cup playoff action this summer.

Which teams are in the playoffs?

The top four teams in each conference -- the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals in the East, and the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights in the West -- will play round-robin games to establish seeding for the next round of the playoffs, while the other 16 teams will pair up and play best-of-five qualifier series. The last seven teams in the frozen standings were cut from the playoffs and can start working on their golf games.

For the qualifier series, check out the matchups in the East and in the West. The eight winners of the qualifier games will then match up with the top eight teams for best-of-seven series in the next round of the playoffs.

How can I watch the Stanley Cup playoffs on TV?

In the US, games will be shown nationally on NBC, NBCSN and the USA Network. The NHL Network will also broadcast seven games from the round-robin and qualifier rounds. In addition, NHL.tv will stream 21 qualifier games live and costs $4.99 for an all-access pass and $3.99 for a single team pass.

If you're a fan of your local team, you'll be able to watch most games on your team's Regional Sports Network (RSN) -- a regional Fox Sports or NBC Sports channel in most cases (Fox Sports Midwest for St. Louis Blues games, MSG for Rangers or Islanders fans in the New York area or NBC Sports Washington for Washington Capitals games, for example).

Depending on where you live, one of the major live TV streaming services could carry the local RSN that broadcasts your local team's games. Not every service carries every RSN or local network such as NBC, however, and some teams aren't available on any live TV streaming service, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area. I've also included information for NBC, NBCSN, the NHL Network and the USA Network for national hockey broadcasts.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC Sports RSNs but not Fox Sports RSNs. Sling Blue also includes NBCSN and USA Network. NBC is also a part of Sling Blue but can be watched live in only a handful of markets. The $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on includes NHL Network. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs along with NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. You can get NHL Network for an extra $11 a month with the Sports Plus add-on. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs. It also features NBC, NBCSN and USA Network but not NHL Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and NBC Sports RSNs along with NBC, NBCSN and USA Network but not NHL Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T Now TV Now's $65-a-month Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to also receive your local Fox or NBC Sports RSN. Neither plan features NHL Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.