Here's the home security tech I want to see at CES 2020

Getty Images

In early January, tech writers descend on the Las Vegas strip to cover the coolest tech innovations at the annual CES conference. It's a busy week where we move from one crowded convention center room to the next, sifting through all of the latest gadgets to find the things we're most excited about for the coming year. As always, I'll be looking for interesting standalone products and broader tech trends in the home security space.

I have no idea what's going to be there (yet), but I have a list of things I'd like to see -- from cheaper outdoor cameras to a more serious focus on privacy. At the end of the show, I'll recap what I actually saw. Hopefully, there will be some overlap between the things I want to find at the show and what the home security companies really put on display in Vegas.

The future of home security

CES helps define the upcoming year in tech, and with a new decade on the horizon, CES 2020 could help set the tone for the tech trends that will define the next ten years. Let's look forward to some home security features, software improvements and specific products I'd like to see at the show.

Cheaper outdoor cameras

Wyze sells a great indoor security camera for $20 with HD live streaming, motion alerts, night vision, two-way audio, free cloud storage and optional local storage via a built-in microSD card slot underneath the camera. The camera works well and the value is incredible, making it a CNET Editors' Choice award winner.

We've seen some other affordable indoor cams too, like the Ring Indoor Cam and the Tend Secure Lynx (both cost $60 each).

But there hasn't been much in the outdoor space yet. Amazon's solid Blink XT2 costs $100, but I have yet to test an excellent outdoor camera that costs less than 100 bucks. And I'd like that to change.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Focus on privacy

Privacy has been a major topic in the smart home, but home security companies could be doing more -- and CES would be a great opportunity for brands to address it. Moving more of your interactions with smart home products to local control is one good option. Local microSD card storage for security cameras (versus cloud storage) is a good place to start.

With cloud storage, your footage goes to a remote server to be saved for however long your cloud subscription allows. With local storage, your clips get saved on a microSD card that you can then transfer to your computer to view -- without having to enlist a remote server. Some security cameras -- like the Wyze Cam and the Arlo Ultra hub -- offer a local storage option, but it isn't as common as you'd think.

We also know that Apple is attending CES 2020 and Jane Horvath, Apple's senior director of privacy, is scheduled to speak at a privacy roundtable during the show. We'll just have to wait and see what news, if any, comes from that discussion.

Built-in sirens

OK, this might seem like a random one, but I want to see more home security devices with built-in sirens. While the category of all-in-one home security devices like Piper (now discontinued), Canary and select other self-contained home security systems never really took off, there's still potential there.

The Arlo Pro 3 battery-powered outdoor security camera is pretty close to an all-in-one device. It's an HD, live-streaming camera with advanced motion alerts (if you pay for the optional cloud service), a built-in spotlight and a built-in siren. Arlo also offers an optional e911 service that will dispatch law enforcement to your home if there's a security issue, even if you're far away. It also has arm/disarm modes, just like a standard home security system.

But this is kind of rare in the DIY home security space -- and I'm not sure why. Make it more of a thing, CES.

Time will tell

It's too early to know exactly what we'll find at CES 2020, but I expect to see a lot in the home security category. And I'll be there, scouring the aisles of new products to bring you the most exciting home security gadget news. What do you want to see more of from home security companies -- or from tech companies in general? Let me know in the comments section below.