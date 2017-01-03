Here's all of the Apple HomeKit stuff you'll see at CES

Apple's Siri smart home platform may have gotten off to a slow start, but HomeKit is making up some ground at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). From connected lighting to flood sensors, all sorts of HomeKit-friendly products are on the horizon. Scroll down to check out the list, updated daily during CES:

Sylvania Multicolor Smart Bulb

Sylvania's Multicolor Smart Bulb is a HomeKit-enabled LED. Unlike Zigbee-enabled bulbs like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, Sylvania's version works directly over Wi-Fi. That means you won't have the hassle of a pesky hub to get it up and running.

Sylvania's Multicolor Smart Bulb is expected to hit stores in early 2017, and customers should be able to access it from Apple's Home app for iOS 10 or with Siri voice commands.

Fibaro Flood Sensor

Fibaro's Flood Sensor also works with Apple HomeKit. Outfitted with water-detecting probes and an ambient temperature sensor, customers should be able to view the status of the sensor in Apple's Home app, as well as ask Siri if the basement is flooding.

Fibaro Motion Sensor

Fibaro's battery-powered Bluetooth Motion Sensor can track movement, temperature and light intensity. Use the Apple Home app for iOS 10 to track its status and ask Siri for ambient temperature readings.

Fibaro Door/Window Sensor

Not only is Fibaro's Door/Window Sensor designed to monitor whether a door, window or drawer is open or closed, it also has a built-in temperature sensor. The battery-powered sensor has seven different color finishes and it relies on Bluetooth. Customers can check in on its status via Apple's Home app for iOS 10 and ask Siri the temperature.

