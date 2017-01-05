Leviton shows off Siri-controlled Decora light switches at CES 2017

Enlarge Image Photo by Leviton

It's been a busy year for smart light switches at CES 2017. We've seen brand new, app-enabled hardware from the likes of iDevices, Incipio and Belkin WeMo. Now Leviton is getting in on the fun with a new line of Decora Wi-Fi switches and plugs -- all of which will work with Apple HomeKit and none of which will need a hub. Even better, none of them will cost more than $50.

Those HomeKit controls will let you sync each light switch up with Apple's Home app. From there, you'll be able to turn them on and off remotely, or automate them alongside other HomeKit-compatible gadgets. HomeKit also brings Siri into play, letting you control things with commands like, "Siri turn the downstairs lights off," or "Siri, dim the living room lamp to fifty percent."

Here's the full Decora lineup:

Leviton Decora Plug-in Outlet

Leviton Decora Plug-in Dimmer

Leviton Decora Rocker Switch

Leviton Decors 600W Dimmer Switch

Leviton Decora 1000W Dimmer Switch

Those two plug-in outlets are essentially just WeMo-like smart plugs. Plug them in and plug something in behind them -- a lamp, for instance -- and you'll be able to ask Siri to turn it on and off (or dim it up and down if you spring for the dimmable version).

As for the switches, the rocker offers simple on/off controls, while the two others bring dimmability into play. Leviton cites the traditional design as a strong suit, pointing out that, unlike flat smart switches with multiple buttons, Leviton's switches are easy to use in the dark. Leviton also points out that you'll be able to customize the dimmable range for the specific kind of bulbs you're using.

All of them are expected to arrive in the US and Canada by April of this year, with prices ranging from $35 to $50.

