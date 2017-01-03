First Alert

First Alert's Environment Monitor wants to keep your child safe and comfortable. It monitors temperature, humidity, and carbon monoxide and connects to your Wi-Fi network so you can check on any of the three via the First Alert Onelink app when you're out and about. Now, you can even check on your child's room with your voice.

With a new integration with Amazon's assistant Alexa, you'll be able to ask your Echo to tell you the status of your child's room. Alexa will be able to tell you about any of the three criteria the First Alert device measures.

Available now for $100 on First Alert's site, the Monitor's Alexa integration should launch soon. First Alert is showing off the device as part of its CES lineup, even though the Monitor itself is already on the market. It currently works with Apple HomeKit's Siri.

Hopefully, its readings and alerts are more responsive and useful than the disappointing Onelink Wi-Fi Smoke and CO Alarm.