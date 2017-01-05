D-Link

"Hey Siri, show me my living room."

Apple's HomeKit is expanding its repertoire at CES 2017. If you have an iPhone, you can control D-Link's Omna 180 Cam HD with your voice.

The Omna boasts lots of features we'd expect in a high-end security cam:

It has a 180 degree viewing angle

It's shoots at 1,920x1,080 pixels

It can see up to 16 ft in the dark

It has 2 way audio

You can store footage locally on an SD card or on the cloud

The cam stands apart by working with Apple's smart home software. You'll be able to use it as part of HomeKit's rules. For example, your lights can flash if your camera detects something. D-Link also takes advantage of the other big perk of HomeKit -- controlling the device with Siri. I wouldn't expect much voice functionality with a cam, but I like the fact that you can pull up your live feed with your voice.

The Omna should be out in a month and will cost $230, which converts to roughly AU$250 and £150.